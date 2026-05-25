NCAA Suspends ‘No Pay, No Service’ Directive For Local Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Service (NCAA) said it has suspended the previously enforced ‘no pay, no service’ directive to local airlines.

In an internal memo obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, at the centre of the dispute are the five per cent Ticket Sales Charge and Cargo Sales Charge, funds collected by airlines on behalf of the NCAA to support safety oversight, personnel training, and economic regulation within the aviation sector.

The memo, dated May 22, 2026, obtained by our correspondent, directed all NCAA directorates to withhold services from the affected operators pending financial clearance from the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.

Under the directive, affected airlines risk immediate interruptions in regulatory support, a development that has raised concerns among operators and passengers over possible operational delays and wider industry implications.

Director-General of the NCAA, Chris Najomo, said that although the regulator understands the harsh economic realities confronting operators, the agency cannot afford to compromise its financial stability.

According to him, delayed or non-remittance of the statutory charges could weaken the authority’s ability to sustain effective safety oversight, risk-based surveillance, and compliance with international aviation standards.

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The document stated, “The DGCA has directed that no directorate should render any service to the above airline without financial clearance from the director of finance and accounts.”

Airlines affected by the directive include Air Peace Limited, Ibom Air Limited, Arik Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines, Umza Air, NG Eagle, Max Air Limited, Caverton Helicopters, Overland Airways, Rano Air, and ValueJet.