Terrorists To Attack Civilians During Eid El Kabir, JTF Warns, Issues Advisory

The Joint Task Force has warned the general public to be on security alert, as there are indications of the possibility of isolated attempts by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to exploit the festive period to carry out attacks against civilians.

A statement by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, on Monday, noted that the strikes would employ the use of suicide bombers and IEDs, particularly in areas of high population concentration.

The warning comes as Muslim faithful are set to observe the 2026 Eid El Kabir celebration.

It, however, said it has deployed troops and surveillance, and that ISR assets have been fully activated to critical and vulnerable locations ahead of the Wednesday celebrations.

“Patrols have been intensified, and security forces are operating in close coordination with sister agencies, the CJTF, and community vigilance groups to forestall any threat and guarantee a secure festive period for all residents”, the statement added.

In addition, it “strongly” advised members of the public to conduct Eid prayers and festivities as close to their homes and familiar localities as possible, and avoid large open gatherings where practicable.

“Exercise heightened vigilance in crowded public spaces such as markets, motor parks, banking halls, and prayer grounds.

“Report any suspicious persons, unattended objects, or unusual movements to the nearest military checkpoint, police station, or civil-military liaison point immediately.

“Cooperate fully with security personnel during patrols and screening operations.

“Avoid unnecessary movement, particularly at night or in areas with limited security presence.

“Refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours capable of causing public panic. Rely only on official information from verified government and security channels”, the JTF advised.

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The Theatre Command also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, media organisations, and community stakeholders to actively engage their communities and encourage the timely reporting of credible security information ahead of and during the celebration period.

“Your cooperation with security forces remains invaluable to the success of ongoing operations.”

The Operation HADIN KAI reassured all residents of the North East that troops are on standby, fully prepared, and firmly in control.

“The Command remains resolute in its determination to deny terrorists any freedom of action and ensure that the Eid El Kabir celebrations proceed in an atmosphere of peace, safety, and dignity for all.

“The Theatre Command wishes the entire Muslim community a peaceful and rewarding Eid El Kabir celebration”.