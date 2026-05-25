Tinubu Hails Rangers International On Historic Ninth NPFL Title

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Rangers International FC on their historic triumph in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season, hailing the Enugu-based side for securing a record ninth league title in a campaign that has rekindled memories of the club’s glorious past and reaffirmed its place in Nigerian football history.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on May 25, 2026, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the club’s managers, players, and supporters after they finished top of the league table with 68 points from 38 matches, edging out closest challengers Rivers United FC in a tightly contested title race.

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President Tinubu, in his message, recalled the club’s dominant era in the 1970s and 1980s, when they were one of Africa’s most formidable teams, during which Rangers won multiple domestic league and FA Cup titles, reached the finals of the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1975, and went on to win the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977—achievements that cemented their legacy on the continental stage.

Tinubu also commended Governor Peter Mbah for his attention to sports development in Enugu State.

“I must also congratulate Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on the victory of Rangers International FC. This victory is an obvious fruit of his administration’s investments in youth and sports in the state. I commend him.

“As one of the oldest clubs in Nigeria, Rangers have produced some of the nation’s finest football players who went on to make the country proud on the global stage. I am proud of their achievement,” the President said.

The President attributed part of the club’s success to sustained investment in youth development and sporting infrastructure.

Beyond celebrating Rangers, President Tinubu also acknowledged the efforts of Rivers United throughout the season, praising their competitiveness and professionalism despite narrowly missing out on the title.

He commended Rivers United for an excellent performance throughout the tournament and for demonstrating good sportsmanship.

He wished both Rangers International FC and Rivers United the very best as they represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.

The Enugu football club etched its name deeper into Nigerian football history after defeating Ikorodu City F.C. 2-1 on Sunday to win the title.

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Victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena secured Rangers’ ninth league crown, drawing them level with Enyimba F.C. as the most successful clubs in NPFL history.

‎The encounter, widely regarded as the standout fixture of the final matchday, lived up to expectations as both sides approached the contest with everything at stake.

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‎The victory capped one of the most dramatic final-day title races in recent NPFL history, with Rangers ultimately finishing ahead of Rivers United, who defeated Katsina United 3-0 but fell just short in the championship race.

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Defending champions Remo Stars F.C. suffered relegation after ending the campaign in 17th position, and they were joined by Elkanami Warriors, Bayelsa United F.C. and Wikki Tourists F.C., who finished 18th, 19th and 20th respectively.