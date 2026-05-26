2027: Dumale Kieghe Emerges PRP Governorship Candidate In Rivers

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has elected Nature Dumale Kieghe as its governorship candidate for the 2027 Rivers State governorship election.

The primary election, conducted through balloting across the 23 local government areas of the state, commenced in the morning and lasted late into the night, with results announced close to midnight.

Declaring the outcome of the exercise, the Chairman of the PRP Election Committee said Nature Dumale Kieghe secured victory with a margin of over 300 votes against the other contender.

According to the committee chairman, the process was transparent, with party members monitoring both the voting and counting processes from start to finish before the final results were announced a few minutes past 11 p.m.

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Speaking after his emergence, Kieghe thanked party members and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, describing the victory as a collective win for every loyal member and executive of the PRP in Rivers State.

Before emerging as the party’s governorship candidate, Nature Dumale Kieghe served as Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party in Rivers State.

“This victory is for every loyal member and executive of the PRP in Rivers State. The process was transparent, and with this mandate, we are now preparing for the 2027 general election,” he said.

Nature Dumale Kieghe is from Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State and says he is committed to redeeming the state through better governance.