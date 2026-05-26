Atiku Wins Yobe ADC Primary Election

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has emerged the winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary elections in Yobe State, polling a total of 44, 841 votes.

According to the results declared Monday night by the returning officer, Ma’am Kyari indicated that the other opponents, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen scored 365 votes, while Rotimi Ameachi scored 300 three votes respectively.

The governorship candidate of the party in Yobe State, Kashim Gana Geidam, who applauded the party members for conducting themselves peacefully during the primary election, says ADC has chances of winning elections.

The development was after the opposition party commenced voting simultaneously across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards on Monday, with members openly queuing behind their preferred aspirants under the Option A4 voting system.



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The contest marked a defining moment for the ADC ahead of the 2027 presidential election as the party seeks to position itself as the main opposition platform capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).