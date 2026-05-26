Debutant Azeez Fires Nigeria Past Zimbabwe Into Unity Cup Final

Femi Azeez delivered a dream debut for Nigeria, scoring twice as the Super Eagles defeated Zimbabwe to book a place in the Unity Cup final.

The Millwall forward quickly put behind the disappointment of missing out in the Championship play-offs, announcing himself on the international stage with an early opener inside five minutes before adding a second goal shortly after the hour mark to give Nigeria a comfortable advantage.

The victory keeps Nigeria’s perfect Unity Cup record intact, with the Super Eagles now set to defend the title they have won in all three previous editions. They will face either Jamaica or India in Saturday’s final at The Valley Stadium, home of Charlton Athletic.

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Tuesday’s encounter had been billed as a continuation of the rivalry from the CAF World Cup qualifying campaign, where both sides played out two frustrating 1-1 draws.

Zimbabwe’s role in damaging Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes remained a talking point before kick-off, but the Super Eagles responded strongly on neutral ground to settle scores with an emphatic win.

Zimbabwe will now compete in the third-place play-off scheduled for the same day as the final.