Eid-el-Kabir: Akpabio Urges Sacrifice, Unity, National Rebirth

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has extended Eid-el-Kabir greetings to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, urging Nigerians to embrace sacrifice, unity, and prayers for national renewal.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio said the celebration serves as a reminder of the virtues of faith, obedience, and selflessness exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

“This sacred occasion reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith, obedience, and willingness to sacrifice for the sake of Almighty Allah,” he said.

“These timeless virtues of devotion, selflessness, and submission to divine will are values our nation desperately needs today.”

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The Senate President felicitated with President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and Muslim faithful on behalf of his family, constituents, and the National Assembly, praying that the lessons of compassion, sacrifice, and generosity associated with Eid strengthen national unity and peace.

“As you share with the less privileged and extend love to neighbours of all faiths, you embody the true spirit of Nigeria,” Akpabio stated.

He called on Nigerians to use the solemn period to pray for peace, security, and prosperity, while also remembering troops on the frontlines and farmers affected by insecurity.

“Let us pray for our troops in the frontlines, for farmers to return safely to their fields, and for unity to prevail over division in our nation,” he said.

Akpabio also urged citizens to reflect deeply on the country’s future, noting that Nigeria, like Prophet Ibrahim, is passing through a period of testing.

“The sacrifices we make today — in patience, tolerance, and choosing hope over despair — will determine the Nigeria our children inherit,” he added.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, with the support of the National Assembly, is built on the principle that meaningful progress requires collective sacrifice.

He prayed for Allah to accept the prayers and sacrifices of the faithful, heal the nation, guide its leaders, and bless Nigeria with enduring peace and prosperity.