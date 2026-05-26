Eid-el-Kabir: Police Deploy 6,000 Personnel, Tighten Security In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has rolled out security measures across the state for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, deploying 6,000 personnel to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free festive period.

In a statement, the Command said the deployment followed directives from the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, in collaboration with sister security agencies.

The exercise includes intensified visibility policing, strategic patrols, intelligence gathering, and surveillance operations before, during, and after the celebrations.

The personnel, drawn from various formations including tactical units, the Police Mobile Force, State Intelligence Department (SID), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, and other operational teams, have been strategically stationed at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centres, highways, markets, motor parks, and other public places to prevent criminal activities and ensure public safety.

The Command warned criminal elements to stay away from the state, stressing that officers are fully prepared to decisively respond to any threat to peace and security.

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While congratulating Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, CP Agbonika urged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and security-conscious throughout the festive period.

He also encouraged members of the public to promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

In his Eid message, President Bola Tinubu called for national unity and reassured Nigerians of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and improve the economy.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Eid-el-Kabir or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant celebrations in Islam, observed by Muslims worldwide.

In a related development, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command, said it had deployed 950 personnel, including officers, marshals, special marshals, and first responders, across the state to enhance road safety during the festive period.