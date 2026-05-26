Fidelity Bank Appoints Dr. Jonathan Ososuakpor As Non-Executive Director

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of veteran banker Jonathan Oniovosa Ososuakpor as a Non-Executive Director of the bank.

The appointment took effect from May 22, 2026, following regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Fidelity Bank stated that the appointment had received the approval of the apex bank, while notifications had also been sent to other regulatory agencies, according to a statement signed by the bank’s Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Oniovosa Ososuakpor as a Non-Executive Director of Fidelity Bank Plc with effect from May 22, 2026,” the statement read.

“The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and notice of same communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.”

The bank added that it looks forward to working closely with Dr. Ososuakpor in advancing its strategic objectives and long-term growth plans.

Dr. Ososuakpor joins the board with more than 40 years of experience in the financial services sector, spanning credit and marketing, retail banking, consumer and commercial banking, public sector banking, operations, and risk management.

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He began his banking career in 1983 at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and later held positions at several financial institutions, including former Gateway Bank, Oceanic Bank, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, and Intercontinental Bank, now part of Access Bank Plc.

Before retiring in July 2025, he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AMJU Unique Microfinance Bank Limited, a position he assumed in 2012.

Beyond banking, Dr. Ososuakpor has held several leadership and board positions across the financial and corporate sectors.

He previously served as Chairman of Universal Finance Consult & Investment Limited between 2007 and 2017, and later chaired V-Capital Consulting Limited from 2015 to 2025.

He currently chairs the board of Top Rank Oil Services Limited, an engineering services company operating in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as well as public and private industries.

Dr. Ososuakpor holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Benin.

He also earned Master of Science and Doctorate degrees in Economics from Delta State University, alongside a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Bangor University.

His professional qualifications include fellowships of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Institute of Credit Administration, the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals, and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

He is also a member of the Nigerian Economic Society and the Chartered Banker Institute in Wales, United Kingdom.

The bank noted that Dr. Ososuakpor is a Certified Expert in Risk Management and has participated in leadership and executive development programmes at institutions including the London Business School and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.

His professional interests include risk management, data analytics, macroeconomics, financial inclusion, and corporate governance.