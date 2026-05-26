I Don’t Regret Backing Tinubu Over Kwankwaso — Jibrin

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said he does not regret supporting President Bola Tinubu over his “political mentor”, Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead on the 2027 elections.

Jibrin, who represents the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in the 10th National Assembly, stated this while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

The lawmaker described Kwankwaso as his political benefactor and mentor, insisting that despite their political differences, he still holds deep respect for the former Kano State governor.

“I didn’t abandon him; they expelled me from the party. Kwankwaso is my benefactor and mentor. I will continue to respect him. I will never make any comment or join issues with him,” Jibrin said.

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Speaking on his decision to back Tinubu instead of Kwankwaso, Jibrin maintained that his action should not be interpreted as betrayal.

“I did, and I do not regret that. It is not a betrayal,” the lawmaker said.

He added that he has consistently avoided attacking political leaders he once worked with, including Tinubu, during the 2022 political season when he temporarily left the President’s campaign structure.

“I have never joined issues with him in public, and I will never do that as a mark of respect that I have for him.

“Even when circumstances made me leave President Tinubu’s campaign in 2022, all I did was campaign for another candidate. You can never see me anywhere during that period attacking President Tinubu. It is not in my character,” he stated.

Jibrin also spoke on the political situation in Kano State, praising the state governor, Abba Yusuf, for strengthening the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The former spokesperson for Kwankwaso’s 2023 presidential campaign had returned to the APC after his fallout with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Jibrin was expelled from the NNPP in 2025 over alleged anti-party activities and has since become a vocal supporter of Tinubu’s second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.