Kefas Ropsik Emerges Plateau PDP Guber Candidate, Pledges To Serve One-Term

Kefas Ropsik has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State after polling a total of 19,338 votes in the party’s primary election held on Sunday.

The Plateau State Governorship Primary Election Committee Chairman, Abdulrahman Baduwa, who announced the results, declared Ropsik the winner ahead of his closest challengers. Sarpiya Danyaro scored 1,694 votes, while Alex Ladan polled 1,375 votes.

The exercise was conducted under a PDP structure aligned with a bloc loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Announcing the result, Baduwa said the process was conducted in line with party guidelines and was successfully concluded without disruption.

In his acceptance speech, Ropsik thanked party members for their support and promised to run an inclusive campaign ahead of the general elections.

“I sincerely appreciate the confidence you have shown in me. I will not take it for granted. I will carry everyone along as we move together,” he said.

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He assured supporters that his campaign manifesto would soon be unveiled, with key focus areas expected to address governance and development challenges in the state.

Ropsik expressed confidence that the PDP would reclaim Plateau State, currently governed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, insisting that the party remains deeply rooted in the state’s political structure.

“We are going to take back our mandate. PDP is the foundation of Plateau politics, and we are ready for victory,” he declared.

On party zoning arrangements, the governorship candidate said he was mindful of existing agreements and committed to respecting them.

Ropsik said that he would serve only one term if elected, in line with the zoning principle, noting that he comes from the same central zone as the incumbent governor.

He further pledged to tackle insecurity by engaging youths and strengthening local security outfits to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

“We will prioritise security by engaging our youths and equipping community security structures to work alongside formal security agencies,” he said.

Ropsik also promised a women- and youth-inclusive administration while describing elders as key advisers in his proposed government.

He called on Plateau residents to support the PDP, describing it as the party with historical ties to the state and urging unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.