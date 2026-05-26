Lagos Unveils New Tenancy Bill To Regulate Rent Hikes, Estate Agency Fees

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to introduce a new tenancy law aimed at curbing arbitrary rent increases, illegal charges and other exploitative practices in the real estate sector.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Akinderu-Fatai said the proposed legislation, currently before the Lagos State House of Assembly, is intended to address growing concerns over excessive rent hikes, arbitrary agency fees and fraudulent practices by unregistered estate agents operating in the state.

According to him, the tenancy bill is presently at the committee stage in the House of Assembly and is expected to introduce major reforms capable of sanitising the housing and real estate sector in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Housing Deficit May Hit 28 Million Units — Lagos Govt

The commissioner explained that one of the key provisions of the proposed law would make it mandatory for all estate agents operating in Lagos to register with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).

He noted that operating without registration would become a punishable offence once the bill becomes law.

Akinderu-Fatai said the move was aimed at tackling the activities of unregistered agents accused of exploiting tenants through excessive charges, multiple sales of properties and other fraudulent transactions.

The commissioner further disclosed that the proposed law would also fast-track tenancy disputes through the introduction of weekend and public holiday sittings for tenancy-related matters.

He added that, when passed, the law would apply across all parts of Lagos State without exemption.

According to him, tenants seeking legal action against landlords would also be required to provide proof of rent payments and updated utility bills before initiating court proceedings.

Akinderu-Fatai said the state government was determined to restore sanity, transparency and accountability in the real estate sector while protecting residents from exploitation.

He revealed that LASRERA had intensified enforcement against fraudulent operators, adding that the agency recovered more than N270 million from fraudulent estate agents between 2025 and 2026.

The commissioner also stated that the government had consistently maintained that estate agency fees in Lagos should not exceed 10 per cent of the total rent payable by tenants.

He reiterated the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to making housing transactions more transparent, affordable and investor-friendly across the state.