Nigeria, Turkiye Sign MoU To Deepen Cooperation In Solid Minerals Development

The Federal Government and the Republic of Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the solid minerals sector, marking a significant step towards deepening economic collaboration between both countries.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit (INRES) in Istanbul, Türkiye, according to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Lara Owoeye-Wise.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said Nigeria is ready to leverage Türkiye’s technological advancement and expertise in mining exploration, training, digitisation, licensing systems, and capacity building to accelerate reforms and growth within the sector.

According to the minister, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given full backing to efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with Türkiye in the mining and energy sectors.

“Türkiye is one of the countries we are confident of building strong bilateral cooperation with, particularly in the area of solid minerals development. Nigeria is open to working with the Turkish government to strengthen governance structures, improve technical capacity, and advance sustainable mining development in our country,” Alake stated.

The minister, who also serves as Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), noted that reforms introduced in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector over the past three years have transformed the operating environment and made the sector more attractive to genuine investors.

READ ALSO: AfCFTA: Nigeria Partners RwandAir On Exports To Eastern, Southern Africa

He explained that the Federal Government has implemented far-reaching measures to sanitise the sector, improve ease of doing business, and create incentives for foreign investors willing to establish long-term partnerships in Nigeria.

“We have significantly improved the ease of doing business and strengthened institutional support for investors. Investors can now repatriate profits after due process, while government incentives have continued to attract serious mining stakeholders into Nigeria,” he said.

Alake disclosed that the reforms have already triggered increased inflows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the sector, while reassuring investors of the Federal Government’s commitment to security and lawful mining operations.

Highlighting ongoing enforcement efforts, the minister said the specially created Mining Marshals have intensified the crackdown on illegal mining activities across the country.

“As of the latest count, over 300 illegal mining operators, including foreign nationals, have been arrested, while more than 150 prosecutions are currently ongoing. In addition, over 100 illegal mining sites have been recovered and returned to legitimate licence owners as part of efforts to restore investor confidence and strengthen lawful operations in the sector,” he stated.

Responding, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, described the new partnership with Nigeria as strategic and timely, noting that global energy security now demands stronger international cooperation and connectivity.

Bayraktar commended the Nigerian government for the reforms and initiatives already introduced in the solid minerals sector, stressing that Turkish companies are eager to invest in Nigeria.

“We are ready to invest in Nigeria because of the remarkable initiatives your government has put in place. We look forward to cooperation, support, and guidance that will enable both countries achieve meaningful results,” he said.

The Turkish minister further revealed that several Turkish industrial manufacturers and companies are interested in expanding operations into Nigeria beyond the mining sector, particularly in energy and hydrocarbons.

“Nigeria is a major player in the hydrocarbon industry. We would appreciate it if you convey to your President our desire to renew energy cooperation and contracts with Nigeria,” Bayraktar added.

He also noted that Türkiye is strategically expanding its engagement with African markets, with Nigeria positioned as a critical gateway for broader economic and energy partnerships across the continent.

Meanwhile, speaking during a panel session titled “Energy Security in a Shifting Global Landscape: Connectivity and Cooperation,” Alake stressed the urgent need for global peace and conflict reduction as critical conditions for achieving sustainable energy security.

“Without reducing conflicts around the world, economic imperatives and global energy security efforts will continue to face significant challenges. Without peace, discussions around energy security become difficult. The international community must work seriously towards peace if we truly want to guarantee sustainable energy security for the future,” the minister said.