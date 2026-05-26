Nigerian Army Nabs Suspect Over Recruitment Fraud

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari have taken into custody a 51-year-old suspected recruitment fraudster.

The suspect, identified as Felix Yadeh, was arrested by vigilant members of a local vigilante group at Bantaje Village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly obtained the sum of ₦3,627,000 from unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence of securing recruitment slots into the Nigerian Army.

A statement by the 6 Brigade Nigeria Army Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, says that during interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed that his younger brother allegedly directed him to collect the money from victims as purported recruitment fees for enlistment into the Nigerian Army.

Items recovered from the suspect include one Infinix Android mobile phone and the sum of Three Thousand and Fifty Naira (₦3,050) in cash.

The suspect and recovered exhibits are in the custody of the Nigeria Army for further investigation aimed at establishing the full extent of the alleged fraudulent activities and identifying other possible accomplices.

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The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Michael Akaliro, commended the troops and members of the local vigilante group for their vigilance, professionalism, and timely action, which led to the arrest.

He reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to sanitising the operational environment and warned members of the public against falling victim to fraudsters claiming to facilitate recruitment into the Nigerian Army in exchange for money.

The Brigade further emphasised that recruitment into the Nigerian Army is completely free, transparent, and merit-based. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to promptly report suspicious individuals or activities involving extortion, impersonation, or recruitment scams to security agencies.

Headquarters 6 Brigade Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mandate to ensure peace, security, and the protection of lives and property across Taraba State and its environs.