Police Arrest Six Suspects Linked To Murder Of Ebonyi Monarch

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, have arrested six suspects linked to the murder of HRH Eze Josephat Ikegwu, the traditional ruler of Ishinkwo Community in Onicha Local Government Area.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu.

According to him, the breakthrough followed a sustained intelligence-led investigation, which led to the arrest of the six suspects.

During the operation, police operatives also recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Ebonyi

Ukandu stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Hope Okafor, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to justice, stating that, “No individual involved in criminality will be allowed to evade justice.”

He also assured residents that the Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the state of violent crimes and ensure that criminals face the consequences of their actions.

Eze Josephat Ikegwu was reportedly shot dead by gunmen at his residence on the night of April 1. The attackers were said to have shot him through his bedroom window while he was resting with his wife.

The Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Ogbuofia, confirmed the killing, while the Nigeria Police Force had earlier stated that investigations were underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

The incident came weeks after the murder of another Ebonyi monarch, Eze Francis Igwe, who was abducted and killed in March.