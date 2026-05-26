Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area.

The arrests followed credible intelligence received by operatives of the Jattu Division on May 15, 2026, regarding the whereabouts of one of the suspects allegedly linked to the abduction of a woman.

According to the police, she was kidnapped on May 13 and later released.

Acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised operatives in collaboration with members of the Edo State Security Corps to Jattu Market, where the suspects were apprehended. The three suspects were identified.

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Police authorities disclosed that during preliminary investigations, two of the suspects were positively identified by the two victims as members of the gang responsible for their abduction.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Monday Agbonika, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.

He urged residents to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.