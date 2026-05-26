Police React To Viral Video On Impending Attacks In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has reacted to a viral video currently circulating across social media platforms in which a cleric allegedly warned of impending attacks in some parts of Ondo State.

The police reaction is contained in an official statement issued by the Spokesperson of the command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh.

The statement partly reads:

“The Command wishes to state that, while it respects the rights of individuals to freedom of religion and expression, the claims contained in the video are, at present, unverified and without any confirmed intelligence backing.”

“Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to remain calm and desist from spreading unsubstantiated or alarmist information capable of causing fear, panic, or unnecessary tension within the State.”

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The statement said that the intelligence unit of the command has since commenced investigations to verify the claim.

“Following the emergence of the video, the Ondo State Police Command immediately activated its intelligence and operational assets to critically assess the credibility of the claims and determine whether there exists any actual threat to public safety.”

The police Spokesperson noted that surveillance operations, intelligence gathering, strategic monitoring, and security deployments have been intensified, especially at vulnerable locations within the State to prevent any form of security breach.

He reassures residents that there is no confirmed intelligence indicating any imminent terrorist attack in Ondo State, noting that the police, alongside other security agencies, are on standby to ensure adequate security in the state.

Jimoh appealed to residents to remain vigilant and security conscious at all times while promptly reporting any suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest Police Station or appropriate security agency.