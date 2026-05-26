Troops Neutralise Two Suspected Bandits In Taraba, Recover Weapons 

In a continued effort to flush out criminal elements threatening peace and security in Taraba State, troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA)/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have neutralised two suspected armed bandits during a well-coordinated and tactical operation.

The operation was carried out on 24 May 2026 following the receipt of credible intelligence reports of gunshots heard in a forest near the “Welcome to Donga” signpost in Akate District, Donga Local Government Area (LGA).

A statement by the 6 Brigade Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, reveals that, acting swiftly on the intelligence received, the troops mobilised to the area and conducted a tactical raid.

READ ALSO: Kefas Emerges As Taraba APC Governorship Candidate

Upon arrival at the scene, the troops encountered suspected armed assailants and engaged them in a gun duel. During the exchange, two of the suspected criminals were neutralised.

Items recovered from the operation included one AK-47 rifle, five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two mobile phones, and other personal items.

Speaking on the success of the operation, the commander of 6 Brigade NA/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Michael Akaliro, commended the troops for their swiftness and professionalism.

READ ALSO: Terrorists To Attack Civilians During Eid El Kabir, JTF Warns, Issues Advisory

He urged the troops to sustain the operational momentum in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to eliminate all forms of criminality across the state.

Brigadier General Akaliro affirmed that the reward and sanction policy would also apply to the gallant troops involved in the operation.

READ ALSO: Many Abducted As Bandits Invade Kwara Community, Set Emir’s Palace Ablaze

He further reassured residents of Taraba State that the Brigade remains resolute in its commitment to pursuing criminal elements and maintaining sustained pressure on them until all threats to peace and security are eliminated.