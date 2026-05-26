UNIJOS Students Protest Week-Long Blackout, Demand Immediate Restoration 

Students of the University of Jos (UNJOS) on Tuesday staged a protest over a week-long power outage and water scarcity in their hostels, calling on the institution’s management to urgently restore essential services.

The students said the prolonged blackout had made living conditions difficult, disrupting academic activities and affecting their overall well-being since the start of the current academic session.

One of the protesting students, Felix Bala, said residents had endured days without electricity despite repeated complaints to the university authorities.

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“Since our resumption, we have not had power in our hostels. We were told that the power was cut off. We demand the immediate restoration of electricity,” he said.

The students expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of response from the university management, warning that the protest would continue until their demands were addressed.

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Bala added that the situation also affected water supply in the hostels, as pumping machines depended on electricity to function, leaving students without running water for several days.

He said the problem began last week when students noticed both the electricity and water supply had been cut off, adding that they waited from Thursday to Monday with no improvement in conditions.

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As of the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Emmanuel Madugu, and the leadership of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) and university officials were unsuccessful.

The Dean of Students’ Affairs, Chris Piwuna, was also not available for comment, as repeated calls to his phone indicated it was switched off.