Amorim Sacking Costs Manchester United £16.7m

Manchester United’s decision to sack head coach Ruben Amorim and his back-room staff cost the Premier League giants £16.7 million ($22.5 million), a club financial statement revealed on Wednesday.

Amorim was dismissed in January with 18 months left on the Portuguese’s contract, but his replacement, Michael Carrick, oversaw an upturn in form which led to United finishing third in the Premier League and securing Champions League qualification for next season.

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The departure of Amorim is the latest expensive managerial exit from Old Trafford, with figures published in February 2025 showing it had cost United £14.5 million to sack Erik ten Hag and his staff.

But the appointment of Carrick, confirmed last week as United’s new permanent manager on a two-year contract, appears to have benefitted the Red Devils after Amorim led United to a 15th-place finish in 2025, their worst since they were relegated from the top-flight of English football back in 1974.

Broadcast revenue, for the quarter that ended on March 31, increased by 57.1 per cent to £64.9 million, based on forecasts of prize money United will receive for finishing third in the table —funds that are covered by television revenues.

Although United had no income from European football this season, revenue over the first nine months of the financial year rose to £520 million —up from £502 million over the same period 12 months ago, when Amorim was in the process of taking the club to a Europa League final, which they lost to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

United made an operating profit over the nine months to March 31, 2026, of £37.7 million, compared to a £3.2 million operating loss in the same nine months of the previous year.

The club’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for those nine months are £187.5 million — up from £145.3 million in the year before.

United believe a controversial cost-cutting plan off the pitch, including redundancies for club staff, implemented since co-owner Jim Ratcliffe came on board at Old Trafford, has benefitted those figures.

But United still have a large debt built up under the majority owners, the Glazer family, with short-term borrowing alone now worth £262.5 million — around a £50 million increase on the same quarter last year.

AFP