British-Nigerian Roseline Ogunro Inaugurated As New Mayor Of Islington

The growing visibility of Nigerians in British public life was on display in London, as Councillor Rosaline Ogunro was inaugurated as the new Mayor of Islington.

Her appointment comes just a year after Nigerian-born Jason Jackson made history as the borough’s first Nigerian-born mayor, reinforcing what many see as the expanding civic and political influence of the Nigerian diaspora across the UK.

With a background in community advocacy and broadcasting, Ogunro takes office at a time of growing pressure on local councils across Britain.

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She was first elected Councillor for St. Peter’s and Canalside Ward of Islington Council in May 2022, sits on the Homes and Communities Scrutiny Committee and the Licensing Committee, and is Deputy Mayor, according to Islington Labour.

Rosaline was said to have worked for various voluntary organisations, including Islington Citizens Advice Bureau, where she currently works part-time as an adviser, before becoming a councillor.

“She also worked in the Marketing Department of the London Symphony Orchestra as Customer Service and Office Coordinator, and sang in the Orchestra’s Community Choir for more than 20 years.

Rosaline also has a background in broadcasting. She was appointed to the board of trustees of St Luke’s Centre in May 2022. Her hobbies include singing, designing and making clothes, and gardening,” it added on its website.

In January, 2026, Nigerians featured prominently in King Charles’ Honours List, signifying global recognition for the country’s talent, service, and influence across multiple sectors.

The honours, conferred in the name of King Charles III, celebrated outstanding contributions to public service, business, academia, healthcare, culture, and community development within the United Kingdom and beyond.

Recipients of Nigerian descent were recognised for their impact in areas like medicine, education, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and civic leadership, among others.