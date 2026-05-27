Eid-el-Kabir: IGP Boosts Security Deployment Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered enhanced security deployments nationwide to ensure peaceful celebrations during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the IGP said the Nigeria Police Force remained committed to safeguarding lives and property throughout the festive period.

It read, “The Inspector-General joins all Nigerians in celebrating this auspicious occasion and prays for peace, unity, and prosperity for our great nation.”

He directed Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders in all state commands and the Federal Capital Territory to strengthen security deployments and intensify proactive policing measures across the country.

The operational measures include the strategic deployment of tactical teams, intelligence operatives, and conventional police personnel to Eid prayer grounds, highways, motor parks, recreational centres, critical national assets, and other public places expected to witness heavy human traffic during the celebrations, according to the statement.

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The statement added that the police would also intensify visibility policing, coordinated patrols, surveillance duties, and intelligence-led stop-and-search operations aimed at deterring criminal activities and ensuring swift response to security threats.

The IGP urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely information, stressing that public vigilance remained critical to maintaining safety during the celebrations.

“Every Nigerian has a role to play in keeping our communities safe during this festive season. A timely report from a vigilant citizen can save lives,” he said.

Disu advised members of the public to promptly report suspicious persons, unattended bags, unusual gatherings or movements around Eid grounds, markets, motor parks, and other public spaces.

“Do not ignore suspicious activity. Do not assume someone else has already reported it. Your call is confidential and could prevent a tragedy,” the statement quoted the IGP as saying.

While wishing Muslims a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Adha celebration, the IGP reassured Nigerians of the force’s “steadfast commitment to public safety and national security.”

The police also released dedicated emergency contact lines for the public: 08057000001, 08057000002, 09133333785, and 09133333786.