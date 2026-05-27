Eid-El-Kabir: Tinubu Prays At Dodan Barracks, Urges Nigerians To Love One Another

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Eid-El Kabir and love one another.

Tinubu said this when he observed his Eid-El-Kabir prayer at Dodan Barracks, Lagos Island, alongside the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kadri Hamzat; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa; the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu; and a former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others.



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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside former Governor of Lagos State Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Lagos APC governorship candidate, and other Muslim faithful, observed the Eid Mubarak prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos State. pic.twitter.com/rAY14xh5RH — Office of the SA on Social Media to PBAT (@Dolusegun16) May 27, 2026 Advertisement

He said Nigerians must be tolerant and obey the rule of law because the holy teaching frowns at the killing of one another.