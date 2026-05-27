Ex-Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege Resigns From APC 

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh, Senator Omo-Agege said his decision followed consultations with his political associates and supporters, as well as recent developments within the party in Delta State.

The former lawmaker stated that his political aspirations and the interests of Delta Central are better pursued outside the APC, stressing that he could no longer remain in a party where he was unable to effectively advance the interests of his people.

He, however, appreciated the All Progressives Congress for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate and wished the party well, while reaffirming his commitment to the development of Delta Central, Delta State and the nation.

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In the statement dated May 22, 2026, Omo-Agege announced that his resignation takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, the former Deputy President of the Senate conveyed his decision in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Orogun Ward 2, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“After reviewing recent developments within the APC in Delta State and consulting with my associates and supporters, it is clear that my political objectives and those of my constituents are better served outside the party,” he stated.

“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” he added.

Omo-Agege also said he had requested that his name be removed from all party membership records, registers and communication lists.

The former lawmaker reaffirmed that his focus remains on delivering development and effective representation for Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria, adding that he would continue to pursue those goals outside the APC.