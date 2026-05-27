Jonathan’s 2027 Bid Will Upset Nigeria’s Political Atmosphere — Agbedi

A member of the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi, has said the entrance of former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential race will alter Nigeria’s political dynamics.

Agbedi, who represents Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in Bayelsa State at the green chamber, also confirmed that the former Nigerian leader will contest again for the country’s top office under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Agbedi was asked what Jonathan’s entry into the race, which already includes the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Omoyele Sowore seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the January 2027 election, would mean.

“It means so much, it will upset the entire political atmosphere,” Agbedi said.

The Bayelsa-born politician stated that Jonathan is now more prepared than ever for the leadership of the country, adding that he is the best person to lead Nigeria at the moment.

“He is better prepared for the job. A serious country in a democracy will look for the best persons wherever they are to say ‘please our country is in dire straits, we want a competent, capable, tested and trusted person to come and lead our country’. That is what a serious nation does.”

READ ALSO: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Disqualify Jonathan From Participating In 2027 Polls

According to Agbedi, after eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari and three years of Tinubu, Nigerians are yearning for another four years of Jonathan to stabilise the country.

He said things are becoming tougher for Nigerians under the APC-led government and that many believe Jonathan is the one who can rescue the country.

Agbedi’s comments came after a court cleared the former president to contest the 2027 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit filed by a lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, seeking to stop Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lifu also awarded a N20 million fine against Jideobi in favour of the former president.

He equally awarded a N1 million fine against the plaintiff in favour of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Lifu held that Jideobi lacked the legal right to institute the suit, having not suffered any loss from Jonathan’s perceived intention to contest next year’s election.

The judge noted that both a Federal High Court in Yenagoa and the Court of Appeal had already ruled that Jonathan was eligible to run, adding that he was bound by the appellate court’s decision.

Justice Lifu subsequently described the suit as “an abuse of court process.”