Lagos Empowers 1,000 Creatives To Accelerate Economic Growth — Special Adviser

As part of efforts to boost its creative economy, the Lagos State government said it has empowered over 1,000 creatives through the Skill Up Lagos initiative to build sustainable livelihoods for the upcoming artists and accelerate economic growth in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa.

Aregbe said over the last 24 months, his office has empowered more than 1,000 creatives through the Skill Up Lagos Initiative, channelled through the Lagos Cultural Mission.

He explained that the programme creates a structured platform for upcoming artists, designers, performers, and cultural entrepreneurs to acquire skills, gain visibility, and build sustainable livelihoods from their creativity.

‘’This is governance with a human face, investing directly in the people who give Lagos its soul,” Aregbe said.

He said the Cook Lagos, Eat Lagos, a landmark gastronomy initiative, conceived and driven by his office, has helped to redefine how the world experiences Lagos through food.

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Aregbe added that, “The Lagos Cultural Mission is the overarching framework through which the Office of the Special Adviser drives cultural diplomacy, arts development, and creative economy programming.

“From international partnerships to domestic cultural celebrations, from art tours to diplomatic engagements, every programme feeds into the singular mission of establishing Lagos as Africa’s cultural capital.

“This initiative places Lagos cuisine on the global tourism map, celebrating local culinary traditions while creating economic opportunities for food vendors, chefs, agro-entrepreneurs, and hospitality businesses.

“Structured across three integrated pillars: Cook Lagos, Eat Lagos, and Grow Lagos. The initiative drives culinary education, food tourism, and agricultural enterprise simultaneously.’’

The Special Adviser said in the year under review, the ancient and beloved Kayo-Kayo Festival of Epe returned in full colour in July 2025, drawing over 1,000 participants in celebration of the community’s cultural heritage, ancestral pride, religious identity, and communal unity.

“The festival stands as one of Lagos’s most authentic cultural expressions, a symbol of resilience and harmony that has endured across generations.

“The Office of the Special Adviser brought fresh energy to the occasion by mobilising travel enthusiasts and tourism influencers to shine a spotlight on Oja Chief, the historic fish market at the heart of the festival.

“In a remarkable community-centred intervention, the office coordinated free fish delivery to the doorsteps of customers, directly boosting the commercial earnings of the women traders at the market and demonstrating the ministry’s commitment to inclusive tourism that uplifts livelihoods.’’

He mentioned that the Beauty in Motherland programme brought a celebration of Africa’s beauty industry at its most ambitious state.

According to him, the Beauty in Motherland positioned the African beauty sector on the global map, drawing over 500 vendors and beauty professionals to an electrifying B2B session that generated real commercial connections and industry momentum.

“The Office of the Special Adviser also proudly supported the extraordinary three-day Beauty Festival and Guinness World Record attempt by Natacha Akide, who achieved the remarkable feat of completing 82 makeovers in 8 hours and 143 makeovers in 24 hours. This was Lagos at its most boundary-breaking.

“The office also threw its weight behind the Adekunle Gold Fuji Album Launch, a cultural moment that bridged contemporary Afrobeats with the classical roots of Fuji music, celebrating the richness of Lagos’s musical heritage.’’

He said in March 2026, the ministry, through the Office of the Special Adviser, celebrated 19 remarkable women who have shaped the arts and cultural landscape of Lagos.

“Each recipient received a formal commendation letter acknowledging their trailblazing contributions to the creative space. This gesture was not ceremonial; it was a deliberate act of governance that uplifts the women who form the backbone of Lagos’s cultural identity,’’ he said.

Aregbe added that one of the most defining features of this office’s approach is its conviction that culture and commerce are not competing forces.

He said under his watch as the special adviser, the ministry built a series of powerful public-private partnerships that use the energy of Lagos culture to drive real economic outcomes for traders, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.