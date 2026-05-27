Nigerian Footballer Victor Udoh Dies At 21

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh has died at 21. The former Southampton forward was found dead in Abuja.

The forward, who played for Czech club Dynamo České Budějovice, was said to have returned to Nigeria at the end of the 2025/2026 season.

The night before his death, Udoh was said to have gone out with his friends. He was found dead the following morning. Although the cause of his death is unclear, reports suggest that he died on Monday due to possible food or alcohol poisoning.

We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21. The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EiM0FKC64J Advertisement — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 26, 2026

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Southampton paid tribute to the Nigerian in a post on their social media handle, saying they are “devastated” by his passing.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21. The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time,” the club wrote on their X handle on Tuesday.

Royal Antwerp also mourned the Nigerian in a post on their X handle.

“With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh (21),” the club said.

“Our thoughts are with Victor’s family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time. Rest in peace, Victor,” the tweet read.

Met grote verslagenheid heeft RAFC kennisgenomen van het overlijden van oud-speler Victor Udoh (21). Victor streek in het seizoen 2023/2024 neer op de Bosuil, waar hij in zijn eerste seizoen bij de Young Reds twaalf keer wist te scoren in 21 wedstrijden. Dat seizoen maakte hij… pic.twitter.com/ISh3IPBgh3 — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) May 26, 2026

Udoh started his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before joining Royal Antwerp in 2023.

In his first season with the Young Reds, he scored twelve goals in 21 games. In that same campaign, the forward made his debut for the first team against Charleroi.

The Nigerian played 28 games for the club, earning two assists before he went on to play for Southampton.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Saints and later left the club by mutual consent.

He then teamed up with the Czech second-division club Dynamo České Budějovice in October 2025.