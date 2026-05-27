Nuno To Stay On As West Ham Boss Despite Relegation

Nuno Espirito Santo will remain as head coach of West Ham following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the London side announced on Wednesday.

Talks between the Portuguese boss and the club were held on Monday, a day after West Ham beat Leeds 3-0 on the final day of the Premier League season only to be relegated after capital rivals Tottenham Hotspur defeated Everton.

There had been speculation that Nuno might leave the London Stadium despite overseeing an upturn in form between January and April, with the Hammers taking 22 points from 13 matches.

But three defeats in the final four league games proved costly as Spurs stayed up at their expense.

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“We held meetings with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo early this week and are pleased to confirm that he has expressed his continued commitment to the club — as we have to him,” said a West Ham statement.

“Nuno made it very clear that he is highly motivated for the challenge of guiding West Ham United back to the top flight at the first time of asking. That must be the unquestionable goal for next season.

Nuno has spent one previous year in the EFL Championship (the second tier of English football) and it was an outstanding success as he secured 99 points to win the title with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018.

“While the ultimate outcome on Sunday was a painful one, the board of directors believe that there have been broader signs of improvement and progress in recent months, and we want Nuno to continue developing that progress.”

AFP