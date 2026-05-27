Oyo Voters Will Determine Who Rules Them, Not My Name, Olubadan Tells Aspirants

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, has declared that the antecedents and popularity of politicians jostling to contest the governorship election in the state will determine their victory.

Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor and senator, stated this while addressing journalists at his Bodija, Ibadan residence, after the Eid prayers commemorating the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

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He said that the majority of the governorship aspirants and candidates in the state were campaigning with his name.

The traditional ruler, who described all politicians in the state as his children, however, maintained that nothing was wrong if politicians seeking elective positions in 2027 were using his name to promote themselves.

“Let them use my name to promote themselves if it is meaningful to them. But the populace will decide who rules them at the end of the day, not my name,” Ladoja said.

Speaking on the recent abduction of 39 pupils and teachers in some communities in Oriire local government area of the state, the monarch described the attack as a sad one and explained that government and security agencies were doing their best to ensure the release of the children.

“Government and security agencies are trying their best. It’s just that they won’t tell you what they’re doing to secure the release of those abducted for security purposes,” he added.

The traditional ruler also said he frowns at all manners of land grabbing in the ancient city, noting that it would no longer be tolerated.