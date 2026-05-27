The Netherlands Under The Radar As They Chase World Cup Crown

Three-time runners-up, the Netherlands head into another World Cup with reasons to be hopeful of a long-awaited first global title but not among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Coach Ronald Koeman returns to the United States, where he captained the Dutch to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, with a well-balanced squad despite some injury worries.

His team are on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions, including all eight of their qualifiers, but are rarely mentioned alongside Spain, France, Argentina and England as leading contenders.

The Netherlands have rediscovered their form at major tournaments after some fallow years following a run to the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.

They suffered a penalty shoot-out loss to eventual winners Argentina in the quarter-finals in Qatar four years ago following a dramatic comeback from two goals down.

Another agonising defeat followed in the Euro 2024 semis, as Ollie Watkins’s injury-time strike snatched England a 2-1 win.

There is quiet confidence back home of a strong performance once more in North America, with former striker Patrick Kluivert saying he expects the Oranje to at least reach the last eight.

The Dutch will face Japan, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F as strong favourites to progress.

However, were they to win that group, a tough last-32 tie could follow against the runners-up of Group C which includes Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco.

“With Argentina, Brazil, Spain and France in the mix, the Netherlands are one of the teams to watch out for at the World Cup,” Kluivert told Koora.

“I think they could reach the quarter-finals at the very least.”

It could be the last chance for some of the Netherlands’ star players to shine in a major tournament, with captain Virgil van Dijk to turn 35 during the World Cup and 32-year-old Memphis Depay struggling for full fitness.

But they otherwise boast a largely youthful side.

The injury absences of forward Xavi Simons and midfielder Jerdy Schouten could prove to be a big blow, although Koeman has options to replace them.

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert is nearing a return to action after injury, while PSV Eindhoven midfielder Guus Til could also be in contention for at least a place in the squad.

“Xavi’s injury was a real blow,” Koeman said. “You are watching the match and then you see it happen. And you can tell by Xavi’s reaction that it is serious. This is dramatic for us.”

READ ALSO: Manchester United Set For Nordic Pre-Season Tour

No return for Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum, though, will not be making a return to the fold despite a strong season in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq.

“I called him and said that I prefer others,” Koeman told broadcaster NOS of the former Liverpool midfielder.

“I haven’t selected him since the European Championship, and I have preferred a number of others in his position. And I am very satisfied with that.”

The Netherlands proved they can mix it with the best in their Nations League semi-final against European champions Spain last year, when they were edged out on penalties after a 5-5 aggregate draw.

They were rarely challenged in World Cup qualifying, only dropping points in two draws with Poland.

Losing World Cup finalists in 1974, 1978 and 2010, alongside two semi-final appearances, the Dutch are the nation with the best previous performances never to have won the tournament.

They now lack star names of the calibre of Johann Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Arjen Robben, but Koeman has moulded a team that is very difficult to beat.

The nation’s all-time leading scorer with 55 goals, Depay, is set to be a part of the squad even if he fails to regain 100-percent fitness after a recent injury absence.

Koeman has said the Corinthians striker will likely still feature in his plans even if he cannot start their opening game against Japan in Arlington, Texas, on June 14.

If he is resigned to a role as a substitute, Donyell Malen is a candidate to lead the line after scoring 14 Serie A goals for Roma since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January.

AFP