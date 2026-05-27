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Uganda Shuts Border With DR Congo Over Ebola Outbreak

The East African country has recorded seven cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola since the outbreak was identified in the DRC on May 15.

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated May 27, 2026
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Workers from the Uganda Red Cross Society don protective suits as they prepare to evacuate the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Kampala on May 26, 2026.(Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP)

Uganda shut its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday in a bid to contain the Ebola outbreak that has hit its neighbour, the health ministry announced.

The East African country has recorded seven cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola since the outbreak was identified in the DRC on May 15.

Dieudonné Sezabo, a health worker, decontaminates the clothing of a motorcycle taxi driver who transported a patient suspected of having Ebola to the Rwampara Hospital in Ituri, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by GLODY MURHABAZI / AFP)

“Uganda is temporarily closing the border with the DRC with immediate effect,” health ministry permanent secretary Diana Atwine told reporters.

“The only exceptions are for authorised Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation, and security under strict health screening and monitoring protocols,” she said.

READ ALSO: Ebola: Eastern DRC Now Faces Catastrophic Collision Of Disease, Conflict — WHO

Atwine also announced a 21-day quarantine for anyone arriving from the DRC, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and district surveillance teams, and regular checks for pupils at schools near the border.

There have been more than 220 suspected deaths and 900 suspected cases in the DRC, according to official figures, in what the World Health Organization has declared an international emergency.

AFP

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