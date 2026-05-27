You’re Not Forgotten, Abandoned, Tinubu Tells Abducted Borno, Oyo Schoolchildren

President Bola Tinubu has assured abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo and Borno states that they have not been forgotten, pledging that his administration will intensify efforts to secure their safe return from captivity.

The President gave the assurance in a personally signed statement dated May 27, 2026, to commemorate Children’s Day, amid growing concern over recent attacks on schools in parts of the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tinubu, in his Children’s Day message, acknowledged the anguish of affected families, especially as the celebration coincides with the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

“As we mark this special day, which coincides with Eid-el-Kabir, some Nigerian children and their teachers in Oyo and Borno should be with their families, but are being held captive by criminals. Some children have been forced into fear. Some parents cannot join today’s celebration because their hearts are set on one prayer: ‘Bring our children home.’

READ ALSO: NUT Condemns Attacks On Schools, Warns Of Possible Strike

“To those children, their parents, and their teachers, I say this as a father and your President: you are not forgotten. You are not abandoned,” the President said.

“To the families grieving and despondent, your government will not turn your pain into ceremony. We will continue to work until children taken from their homes, schools, and communities are returned safely, and until those who profit from this cruelty are brought to justice,” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Intelligence-led Operations

The President disclosed that he had directed all relevant security agencies to sustain and intensify coordinated rescue operations for abducted children and other vulnerable citizens across the country.

According to him, the operations must be intelligence-led, carefully executed, and focused on the safe recovery of victims.

“I have also directed the strengthening of school protection measures in high-risk areas. This will include updated school vulnerability mapping, closer coordination between state governments and security commands, rapid response links between schools and local security units, and stronger community-based early warning systems,” Tinubu said.

The President noted that the theme for this year’s Children’s Day celebration, “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” speaks directly to the nation’s conscience and responsibility toward its younger population.

“On this Children’s Day, I celebrate every Nigerian child. I celebrate the child who is excelling in school. I celebrate the child who is learning a trade. I celebrate the child living with disability and still pressing forward with courage. I celebrate the child who has lost much but has not lost hope.

“Today belongs to you. It is a day to celebrate your innocence, your strength, your creativity, your aspirations, and the immeasurable value you bring to our nation. You are the pride of our Republic, the custodians of tomorrow’s promise, and the living reminder that we can shape the future of Nigeria by the opportunities we create for our children today,” Tinubu stated.

Safe Schools Framework

He added that the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with state governments, would deepen implementation of the Safe Schools framework to ensure better emergency preparedness in vulnerable communities.

The President stressed that schools in high-risk areas must have clear response protocols and direct communication links with security agencies.

“We will also improve support for children who have survived abduction, violence, and displacement. Rescue is not the end of the government’s duty. A child who returns from trauma must return to care, medical attention, counselling, education, and dignity.

“I have directed the relevant ministries and agencies to ensure that recovered children receive proper reintegration support, not temporary attention.

“Let me also state that protecting children cannot be left solely to the government. Parents, teachers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, youth groups, transport unions, local vigilantes, and the media all have a role to play,” he stated.

“When a community sees strange movement around a school and keeps quiet, a child is placed at risk. When warning signs are ignored, families suffer. When information is shared quickly and responsibly, lives can be saved.

“This is why we will continue to strengthen the link between communities and security agencies. The fight to protect children must begin before an attack happens, not after one has already occurred,” he added.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to education, healthcare, nutrition, safety, and opportunities for a better future.

“My administration remains committed to a Nigeria where every child can learn safely, grow in good health, eat well, access opportunity, and dream without fear. We are investing in education, health care, nutrition, social protection, digital skills, and safer communities because childhood must not be a privilege reserved for a few. It is the right of every Nigerian child.

“To our children, you matter—your dreams matter; your safety matters. Your education matters. Be assured that your future matters to this government and to this nation, and we will safeguard it,” the President added.

School Abductions

Recent attacks on schools in Oyo and Borno states have heightened concerns over the safety of pupils and teachers across Nigeria, following the abduction of dozens of pupils and workers by suspected terrorists.

In Oyo State, armed attackers on May 15, 2026, invaded Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, and abducted a school principal, teachers, and dozens of pupils.

One teacher was shot dead, while reports later emerged that another abducted teacher was beheaded by the kidnappers.

The attack sparked protests among teachers in Ogbomoso and renewed calls for stronger security around schools.

In Borno, pupils were reportedly abducted by armed bandits from Mussa Primary School and Junior Day Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area during a separate attack on the same day.

The incident further deepened fears of a resurgence of mass school abductions in the North-East, where schools have repeatedly been targeted by insurgents and armed groups over the years.

Reacting to the incidents, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) described the attacks as “barbaric and inhuman,” warning that continued assaults on schools could force teachers nationwide to withdraw their services.

The union also said the attacks had created fear, panic, and emotional trauma among teachers, pupils, parents, and affected communities.