×

Youtube To Flag AI-Generated Content For Viewers

The move reverses a previous policy of relying on video creators to self-report if they had used generative AI tools.

By Channels Television
Updated May 27, 2026
Twitter
(FILES) A picture taken on October 5, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of Youtube social media displayed by a by a tablet and a smartphone. – June 2, 2023, YouTube will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 US elections were plagued by “fraud, errors or glitches,” the platform said in a policy reversal that drew a rebuke from campaigners. The announcement by the Google-owned video platform is a marked departure from its misinformation policy initiated in December 2020, which attempted to curb false claims that the presidential election that year was stolen from Donald Trump in favor of Joe Biden. “The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on disproven assumptions, is core to a functioning democratic society — especially in the midst of election season,” YouTube said in a blog post. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

 

YouTube will in the future, automatically detect AI-generated content and flag the information to viewers on its platform, the Google-owned company said Wednesday.

The move reverses a previous policy of relying on video creators to self-report if they had used generative AI tools.

“If a creator doesn’t specify whether or not they used AI, but our systems detect significant photorealistic AI use, we will now automatically apply a label,” YouTube said in a blog post.

The video platform’s last steps on generative AI date back to 2024, when it requested that creators flag content where they had used the technology.

Artificial Intelligence

 

Since then, there have been major strides in producing photorealistic images and video, with widely available AI models including Google’s Veo 3.1 and Seedance from TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance.

Creators will be able to challenge the new flags if they think their content has been unfairly labelled as AI, YouTube said.

The platform added that the flags would have no impact on its algorithm for recommending videos to users.

Other platforms and social networks to introduce automatic flagging of AI content recently include music streamer Spotify.

Many online spaces are flooded with AI-generated images, video, or audio, which is growing increasingly difficult to tell apart from human creations as the tools become more capable.

More Stories