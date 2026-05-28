Ex-Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege Joins NDC, Declares For Delta Central Senatorial Poll

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has formally defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and declared his intention to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued Thursday, Omo-Agege said his decision followed weeks of consultations with political associates, supporters and stakeholders across the country.

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The former Delta Central lawmaker described the NDC as a people-oriented platform committed to accountability, inclusion and true federalism.

“Deltans want leadership that listens first, acts with integrity, and delivers results that can be seen and felt in daily life,” he said.

He thanked key leaders of the party, including Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Moses Cleopas, former governor Peter Obi and Senator Musa Kwankwaso, for what he called their commitment to building a credible alternative for Nigerians.

He insists his decision to seek a return to the Senate was in response to calls from constituents demanding what he termed effective representation.

“That call is loud, consistent, alive, and urgent. I cannot ignore it, and I will not betray the trust you have placed in me,” he said.

According to him, many communities continue to suffer from poor roads, inadequate healthcare facilities, overcrowded schools, and rising unemployment.

“Right now, too much of Delta’s wealth sits in CBN accounts while our people suffer from bad roads, collapsed hospitals, and abandoned communities. This is not governance. It is a failure of leadership and a betrayal of public trust,” Omo-Agege added.

The former lawmaker pledged to strengthen the NDC across Delta State ahead of the 2027 elections and promised to push for equitable distribution of federal projects and improved opportunities for youths and small businesses if elected.

‘I will not go to Abuja to warm the bench. I am going to fight for Delta Central, and as your senator, my focus will remain on delivering representation that matters,” the senator said.

He called on youths, women, traditional rulers and registered voters to actively participate in the political process ahead of the next general elections.

The former deputy senate president defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).