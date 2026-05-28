Katsina Pledges To Improve Security As Residents Celebrate Eid-el-Adha At Durbar Festival

Amid colourful cultural displays, royal pageantry and renewed calls for unity, the Katsina State Government has reassured residents that it remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace and improving the welfare of citizens across the state.

Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe gave the assurance on Thursday during the 2026 Eid-el-Adha Durbar festival, popularly known as Hawan Sarki, held at the historic Katsina Old Government House as part of the second day of Sallah celebrations.

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The centuries-old festival, which dates back to around 1907, attracted no fewer than 29 district heads from different parts of the state, along with traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders, and thousands of residents who gathered to witness the emirate’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking during the event, Jobe acknowledged the security challenges facing parts of the state but expressed confidence that ongoing efforts by the government and security agencies were already yielding positive results.

“Our government will not relent until every community sleeps with two eyes closed,” the deputy governor declared.

He further said that the combined efforts of security agencies, the Community Watch Corps and local residents had already restored relative peace in many frontline and vulnerable local government areas previously affected by insecurity.

According to him, the gains recorded so far would, by the grace of Almighty Allah, spread to all troubled communities in the near future.

“The journey is not over, but we are on the right path,” he said.

“Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s administration remains focused on building a Katsina where agriculture thrives, children go to school safely, and businesses operate without fear.”

Jobe also used the occasion to appeal to residents to clear blocked waterways and drainage channels to prevent flooding as the rainy season gradually sets in across parts of the state.

On agriculture, the deputy governor described farming as the backbone of Katsina’s economy and a critical pathway to food security and wealth creation.

He revealed that the government had intensified support for farmers through fertiliser distribution, irrigation support, improved seedlings, youth-focused agricultural programmes and mechanisation initiatives aimed at boosting productivity.

“Our goal is simple — to make farming profitable, attract our youth back to the land and ensure Katsina feeds itself while contributing to national food security,” he stated.

Earlier in his Eid message, the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, urged residents to live righteous lives and avoid being consumed by worldly distractions.

The monarch reminded citizens that life is temporary and stressed the need for moral discipline, good upbringing and compassion toward others.

“God has sent messengers and books to guide mankind. He will not change our condition unless we change our attitudes,” the Emir said.

He further linked the lingering insecurity in parts of the country to poor parenting and improper child upbringing, calling on families to instill discipline, responsibility, and moral values in younger generations.

The Hawan Sarki festival showcased Katsina’s rich cultural identity, blending tradition, spirituality and governance while reinforcing calls for peace, unity and development across the state.