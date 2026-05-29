Barcelona Sign Gordon For €80m From Newcastle

Barcelona confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on Friday, for a fee that could rise to €80 million ($93 million).

Gordon will sign for “the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031,” Barcelona said in a brief statement.

The 25-year-old left winger netted 17 goals for Newcastle this season, 10 of those in the Champions League, and was the club’s top scorer.

Gordon, part of England’s World Cup squad, bolsters a Barcelona attack losing Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract, and possibly Marcus Rashford after his loan spell from Manchester United.

La Liga champions Barcelona still hope to strengthen further in the coming weeks, with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez linked with a switch to Catalonia, while the club have not ruled out a new move to keep Rashford.

After three years of reduced expenditure and with their partially rebuilt Camp Nou stadium reopened, Barca have more economic breathing room within La Liga’s strict financial fair play rules than previously.

Lewandowski’s departure and the end of Rashford’s loan give Barca margin to spend and other players including Roony Bardghji, Ansi Fati and Marc-Andre ter Stegen may also leave.

Gordon’s transfer is Newcastle’s second-largest sale in their history after Liverpool paid £125m ($168m) for Alexander Isak last summer.

The Premier League side may move for Real Betis winger Ez Abde as a replacement, according to reports.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45m in 2023, with the Merseyside club set to receive 15 per cent of profits from the winger’s departure from St James’s Park.

AFP