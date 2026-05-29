Channels Youth Forum: Ministers, Industry Leaders, Others Chart Course To Bridge Skills Gap

Concerns over rising youth unemployment, widening skills gaps and limited awareness of government empowerment programmes dominated discussions at Channels Television’s Youth Forum 2026, as policymakers, business leaders and development experts debated solutions to Nigeria’s growing jobs crisis.

Young participants at the forum repeatedly raised questions about how government and the private sector intend to bridge the skills gap, create sustainable employment opportunities and prepare millions of youths for the future of work.

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READ ALSO: Youth Unemployment In Nigeria Has Reached A Crisis Stage, Says Senator Izunaso

Leading the discussion, Senator Osita Izunaso, who represents Imo West Senatorial District, described youth unemployment as a crisis and lamented what he called the low level of awareness among many young Nigerians about government policies and intervention programmes.

According to him, many youths lack the information and direction needed to take advantage of available opportunities.

“So you see, there’s a lot the youths have to know about politics and what is going on in the country. Some of them don’t even know about government policies.

“So you see, the problem of youth unemployment in Nigeria is something that has reached a stage where we can even declare a crisis period because the youths don’t even know what to do. They don’t even know what to expect,” the senator said.

Izunaso urged young people to cultivate vision, focus and mentorship, warning against the growing obsession with getting rich quickly without developing the skills required for long-term success.

‘Certificates Alone May Not Do It’

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, echoed concerns about unemployment and stressed the importance of practical skills, saying university degrees alone may no longer guarantee success in today’s labour market.

He noted that many graduates leave school without the competencies employers require, creating unrealistic expectations about earnings and career progression.

“One of the things I have always emphasised is skill development. Certificates alone may not be what is needed,” Olawande said.

The minister pointed to skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and access to education as critical tools for addressing youth unemployment, while praising the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) for expanding educational opportunities.

He maintained that Nigerian youths possess the creativity and energy needed to drive development if properly engaged.

‘Govt Programmes Not Fake’

Olawande also urged young Nigerians to take advantage of government-backed skills and digital training programmes, insisting that initiatives designed to empower youths are genuine.

“These programmes are not fake. The Nigerian Youth Academy is not fake, and the Digital for All initiative is not fake,” he said.

He added that stronger collaboration between government and the private sector would be essential to equipping young Nigerians with employable skills and preparing them for emerging opportunities.

Skills Gap

Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, said the country faces a significant shortage of skilled workers despite high unemployment levels among youths.

She cited sectors such as tiling, where foreign workers are often hired due to the lack of trained local personnel.

According to her, the Federal Government has identified 25 priority skill areas under its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, with more than 100,000 participants already enrolled in the first phase.

She disclosed that beneficiaries receive training lasting between six months and one year and are provided with starter packs upon graduation.

Jobs Beyond Social Media Distractions

On his part, the Founder of Nairametrics, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, challenged youths to be more deliberate in seeking career and wealth-creation opportunities.

He warned that social media algorithms often trap users in cycles of entertainment and gossip, rather than exposing them to opportunities for professional growth.

“But the point I’m trying to make is that in the world of business, when it comes to your personal wealth, getting a job, investment and things like that, algorithms don’t help you here. You have to be intentional about that. You have to go out and find it,” he said.

Obi-Chukwu also encouraged young Nigerians to leverage artificial intelligence tools to discover training opportunities, build skills and improve their employability.

Other contributors to the discussion included the Director of Social and Labour Affairs at the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Adenike Adebayo-Ajala, who said employers increasingly expect students to acquire workplace experience before graduation.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chams Corporation Plc, Olufemi Oyenuga, expressed confidence in the capacity of Nigerian youths, stating that the overwhelming majority are trainable and capable of succeeding when given the right opportunities and support.

The forum ended with renewed calls for stronger partnerships among government, educational institutions, and the private sector to close Nigeria’s skills gap and reduce youth unemployment.