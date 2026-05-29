FG’s Youth Development Programmes Real, Impactful — Youth Minister

Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawale, has urged young Nigerians to take advantage of government-backed digital and skills acquisition programmes, insisting that initiatives targeted at empowering the youth are genuine and impactful.

Speaking on Friday on Channels Television’s Youth Forum, which focused on skills and knowledge gaps, Olawale said many young people have struggled to feel the impact of governance due to limited opportunities and inadequate engagement.

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“These programmes are not fake. The Nigerian Youth Academy is not fake, and the Digital for All initiative is not fake,” the speaker said.

The minister encouraged youths across the country to enrol in the various programmes designed to equip them with relevant skills needed in the modern job market.

“Enrol in these programmes, learn, acquire these skills so we can prepare you for the job market we are talking about,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of curriculum reform and early exposure to practical skills, noting that the government alone cannot bridge the nation’s widening skills gap.

“A lot has been said about curriculum reforms and catching them young, and these are all true. But with the little knowledge and resources we have, the government cannot do it alone,” the speaker stated.

According to the minister, stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector is critical to advancing skills development and preparing Nigerian youths for future opportunities.

“There should be collaboration between the private sector and the government to drive this forward,” he said.

Olawale further aligned with ongoing education reforms being considered by relevant authorities, expressing optimism that ministries of education at both federal and state levels would intensify efforts toward policies centred on skill development.

Speaking on efforts to reduce rural-urban migration, he highlighted the need to assess interventions by both government officials and grassroots actors in improving opportunities within rural communities.

“We need to look at what the governors and those at the grassroots are doing,” the stakeholder noted.

The minister commended some state governments, particularly Akwa Ibom State, for prioritising youth-focused initiatives and human capital development.

“I am proud enough to beat my chest that Akwa Ibom and other state governors are looking into the areas where the youths need them most,” the speaker said.