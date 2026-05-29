Fubara Marks Third Anniversary, Reaffirms Commitment To People-Centred Governance

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the “Rivers First” mantra, saying the philosophy has continued to guide government policies and programmes in the last three years.

Fubara said this in a goodwill message by his chief press secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

He said his government had remained focused on placing the interests and well-being of Rivers people above every other consideration.

The governor said his administration’s investments in road infrastructure were aimed at connecting rural communities with urban centres and creating economic opportunities for residents across the state.

He explained that the vision to transform Rivers State into an investment hub informed the execution of projects such as the Port Harcourt Ring Road, Trans-Kalabari Highway, Elele/Umudioga/Egbeda/Ubimini/Ikiri/Omoku Road, and the Ngo-Atlantic/Oyorokoto Road.

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Fubara also stated that his administration had worked to strengthen the education and healthcare sectors while prioritising peace and security in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Rivers for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the state, assuring them that public funds would continue to be used for the benefit of the people.

The governor attributed the successes recorded by his administration in the last three years to the cooperation, resilience, and enterprise of Rivers people.

“What we have achieved in three years is proof that when government and citizens pull in the same direction, progress is possible,” he said.

Fubara pledged to continue leading with transparency and to ensure that every project and policy of the government reflects the interests of the people.

He acknowledged that there is still more work to be done and urged elders, youths, women, traders, teachers, farmers, artisans, and professionals in the state to continue contributing their quota towards the development of Rivers State.

The governor also congratulated Rivers people and Nigerians on the nation’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, describing it as evidence that the country’s diverse ethnic groups can coexist and continue to move forward together.