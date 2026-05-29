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Iran Preparing ‘Grand’ Funeral For Slain Supreme Leader, State TV Says

Khamenei was killed in the first wave of US-Israeli strikes that launched the war on February 28.

By Channels Television
Updated May 29, 2026
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A huge billboard carrying the image of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in February 2026 in a military attack by the US and Israel on Iran, wraps the front of a building in Tehran on May 5, 2026.Photo by – / AFP

 

Iranian authorities are laying the groundwork for a “grand” funeral for slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, official media reported Friday, following a lengthy postponement due to the Islamic Republic’s war with the United States and Israel.

Though the timing was still uncertain, “a special headquarters has been formed to prepare for the funeral ceremony, and various agencies are currently planning and making arrangements”, state TV reported, citing Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of the Tehran Coordination Council for Islamic Propaganda.

Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for more than three decades, was killed in the first wave of US-Israeli strikes that launched the war on February 28.

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A woman watches a televised broadcast delivered on behalf of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran on May 26, 2026. Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP

 

His son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, was also wounded in the attacks and has not been seen in public since assuming office.

An event paying tribute to the elder Khamenei was organised in April, but a state funeral that was initially announced could not be held because of the war.

State TV, citing Mahmoudi, said “different organisations are working to provide the necessary conditions so that, once officially announced, a ‘grand’ ceremony can be held”, adding “widespread attendance” was expected.

Though a ceasefire has largely held since coming into effect in April, a deal to definitively end the conflict has proven elusive.

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