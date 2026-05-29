Kebbi Governor Gifts Over 4,000 Hajj Pilgrims 350 Saudi Riyal Each

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has approved a special cash support package of 350 Saudi Riyals for each of the over 4,000 pilgrims from the state currently performing the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The State Amirul Hajj, Ahmad Jega, disclosed the gesture while addressing journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Jega said the initiative was part of the governor’s commitment to ensuring the comfort and welfare of Kebbi pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

According to him, the governor also fully settled the Hadaya sacrifice fees for all pilgrims from the state to enable them to perform the important Hajj rite without financial burden.

“The additional SR350 cash support was provided to assist the pilgrims in meeting personal expenses and to ease their stay in Makkah during the pilgrimage period,” the Amirul Hajj said.

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He added that the Kebbi State Government also distributed free Ihram materials to male pilgrims and Hijabs to female pilgrims as part of efforts to ensure adequate preparation and comfort during the Hajj rites.

“The welfare initiatives introduced by the governor have greatly reduced the difficulties often encountered by pilgrims during the Hajj exercise,” he said.

Jega noted that the administration of Governor Nasir Idris had demonstrated exceptional concern for the wellbeing of Kebbi pilgrims since the commencement of the 2026 Hajj exercise.

“Because of the proximity of our hotels to the Grand Mosque, our pilgrims have been attending prayers at the Ka’abah regularly without stress. This is a great spiritual privilege for them,” he stated.

He commended the governor for what he described as a remarkable demonstration of leadership, compassion and dedication to the welfare of Kebbi pilgrims in the Holy Land.

The Amirul Hajj also praised the conduct of the state contingent, noting that the pilgrims had remained disciplined, peaceful and orderly since their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

“Despite being one of the states with the largest contingents from Nigeria, Kebbi pilgrims have continued to conduct themselves responsibly in places of worship and public gatherings. This is commendable and reflects positively on Kebbi State and Nigeria,” he said.

Jega urged the pilgrims to continue praying for peace, unity and development in Kebbi State and Nigeria, while also encouraging them to obey Saudi regulations and maintain the good image of the country throughout their stay in the Holy Land.