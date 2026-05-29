Kwankwaso Announces Gwarzo As Kano NDC Governorship Candidate, Gawuna For Senate

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has unveiled Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate for Kano State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso also named Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the party’s candidate for the Kano Central Senatorial District.

The announcement was made in a statement shared by Kwankwaso on his official X handle on Friday.

He said the choices emerged after consultations within the party and were based on equity, fairness, loyalty and competence.

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“I am delighted to announce that His Excellency, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has been selected as our Kano NDC gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming elections.

“Similarly, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will contest for the Kano Central Senatorial Seat.

“This decision was made in the spirit of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence — values that remain central to our party and Kwankwasiyya’s progress and unity,” the statement read.

Kwankwaso also expressed optimism ahead of the party’s affirmation exercise and prayed for a peaceful process and victory in the elections.

“As we proceed with today’s affirmation exercise, I pray for a seamless, peaceful, and successful process. May Almighty Allah grant us resounding victory in the forthcoming elections,” he stated.

Gwarzo is a close ally of Kwankwaso and served as Deputy Governor of Kano State under Governor Abba Yusuf before leaving office.

He previously held the position of Commissioner for State Affairs during Kwankwaso’s administration and also served as Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government Area.

He resigned as deputy governor after Yusuf defected to the All Progressive Congress before later joining the African Democratic Congress alongside Kwankwaso and subsequently moving to the NDC.

Gawuna, on the other hand, served as Deputy Governor of Kano State during the administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He contested the 2023 governorship election in Kano as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.