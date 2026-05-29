Makinde Calls For Expedited Action On State Police Creation

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the creation of state police as a way of strengthening the security architecture and curbing criminality in the country.

Governor Makinde made the call at the governorship and legislative primary elections of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) held at the Watershed Event Centre, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

He urged the Federal Government to support state houses of assembly to accelerate the process of enacting the required legislation.

The governor stressed that the establishment of state police would improve local intelligence gathering and enhance the capacity of states to respond swiftly and adequately to security threats within their domains.

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While reassuring families and relations of the abducted children and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state of their safe return, Makinde said security had remained one of the major pillars of his administration since inception and would continue to receive priority attention.

He appreciated the people of Oyo State for supporting his administration over the last seven years, noting that the cooperation of residents had contributed immensely to the unprecedented achievements recorded by his government.

Makinde also urged the people of the state to extend the same support to the Allied Peoples Movement governorship candidate, Hon. ‘Bimbo Adekanmbi, by voting for him in the 2027 general elections.

He charged Adekanmbi to chart his own path and build his own relationships, noting that leadership should be driven by vision, unity and service to the people rather than bitterness or division.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former deputy governor, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff, Otunba (Dr) Segun Ogunwuyi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Adeniyi; Chairman of All Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon Sikiru Sanda; party leaders, commissioners, lawmakers and local government chairmen, among other dignitaries.