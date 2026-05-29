Obi-Chukwu Urges Youths To Pursue Skills, Jobs Beyond Social Media Distractions

Founder of Nairametrics, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, has urged young Nigerians to become more intentional about pursuing financial growth and employment opportunities, warning that social media algorithms are largely designed to promote entertainment rather than economic advancement.

Speaking on the impact of digital platforms during Channels Television’s Youth Forum, which focused on skills and knowledge gaps on Friday, Obi-Chukwu explained that social media applications are programmed to study users’ behaviour and repeatedly serve content aligned with their interests.

“If you go on Instagram today, what you see there is basically what the algorithm is serving you,” he said.

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According to him, many users naturally gravitate toward entertainment, gossip, and other forms of “soft content,” causing algorithms to continuously recommend similar material.

“As human beings, there is a soft side of you that would always tilt towards things that are soft — entertainment and gossip. When you click on those things, the algorithms keep serving you,” he stated.

Obi-Chukwu, however, stressed that while algorithms may shape online experiences, they do not automatically expose users to opportunities capable of improving their financial future or professional lives.

“But the point I’m trying to make is that in the world of business, when it comes to your personal wealth, getting a job, investment and things like that, algorithms don’t help you here. You have to be intentional about that. You have to go out and find it,” he said.

The financial analyst and entrepreneur also encouraged young people to take advantage of artificial intelligence tools to acquire skills and access career opportunities.

“Now, you have AI. You can ask: ‘Where can I get a particular skill in Nigeria?’ Just ask the question. Trust me, whether it’s ChatGPT or Gemini, it will flood you with answers,” Obi-Chukwu added.

He emphasised that in an increasingly digital economy, young people must actively seek information, develop relevant skills, and position themselves strategically for employment and wealth creation opportunities.