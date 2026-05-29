Police Recover 36 Live Cartridges, Arrest Suspect In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has recovered 36 rounds of live cartridges and arrested a suspect during a routine stop-and-search operation in Benin City.

The Command said the operation was carried out on May 23, 2026, at about 1:00 p.m. at Guobadia Junction along the Benin–Auchi Road.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, officers attached to the Ikpoba Hill Area Command intercepted a mini bus conveying seven passengers from the Benin–Auchi Bypass to Ring Road, Benin City.

She explained that during the search operation, three male passengers suddenly abandoned their belongings and attempted to flee the scene.

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“The officers swiftly gave chase and successfully apprehended one of the fleeing suspects identified as Richard Gabriel, 36 years old, from Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State,” she said.

ASP Ikoedem stated that a search of the suspect’s bag led to the recovery of 36 rounds of live cartridges concealed inside.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Monday Agbonika, commended the vigilance and professionalism of the officers involved in the operation.

He also reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.