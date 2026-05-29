PSG Still ‘Hungry’ For Champions League Glory — Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele insisted his team are still hungry for European glory ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final clash with Arsenal.

The French side claimed the trophy for the first time last season and are defending their crown in Budapest against Mikel Arteta’s side, who are yet to win it.

“We’re enjoying every moment, we’re very focused… we have a young squad, incredible staff and incredible players who want to win trophies,” Dembele told reporters at the Puskas Arena.

“We’re hungry to win every trophy, whether it’s the Champions League, the league, or the cup.

“We’re competitors — if we want to be great players, we have to win this kind of trophy several times. We’re hungry, and we hope everything goes well tomorrow.”

Dembele suffered a calf problem earlier in May but said he was never worried he would miss the final.

“No I wasn’t scared about missing the final, I stopped as soon as I felt the niggle,” explained the PSG attacker. “I had 10 to 15 days to get myself in shape.”

Dembele won the Ballon d’Or last year after starring in French champions PSG’s run to European glory and if they triumph again could be in line for another.

“(Winning that) hasn’t really changed the way I am or the way I play. I do know, though, that I’ve had a lot more responsibility since I arrived at Paris Saint-Germain,” said the former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund forward.

“Right now I’m trying to perform well on the pitch, whether it’s in the big matches or the smaller ones.

“I still have that desire, that hunger to win trophies with this club, with all the staff and this squad, and that’s the only thing in my head.

“Individual awards, I know people talk about them a lot, but those come afterwards.”