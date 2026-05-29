Stakeholders Target Industry Growth At 2026 Lagos Leather Fair

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s leather industry have called for stronger collaboration, sustainable practices, and strategic investments to unlock the sector’s vast economic potential.

The call was made on Friday during a press conference ahead of the 2026 Lagos Leather Fair scheduled to hold from June 27 to June 28, 2026, in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Lagos Moves To Rescue MSMEs With ₦5bn Intervention Fund

Speaking at the briefing, Convener of the Lagos Leather Fair, Femi Olayebi, said misconceptions about the leather industry and a fragmented value chain had continued to limit the sector’s growth.

According to her, inadequate access to infrastructure remains one of the major challenges confronting operators within the ecosystem.

She noted that the Lagos Leather Fair, now in its ninth edition, was established to address these gaps while creating opportunities for engagement among stakeholders across the industry.

Olayebi explained that this year’s theme, “Beyond The Hide,” reflects the need for a strategic shift capable of transforming the African leather sector into a globally competitive industry.

“For us, ‘Beyond The Hide’ is more than a theme; it is a call to action. It is a challenge for each and every one in the room today to take this industry, which is widely regarded as one of the most promising non-oil sectors, very seriously, and begin to identify concrete practical ways to make the ecosystem work,” the convener said.

“It’s a call to scale value. It’s a call to build a more connected and sustainable industry, and position that African leather ecosystem as a global competitive force and a meaningful contributor to economic growth,” she added.

Also speaking, Director of Photography for the fair, Kola Oshalusi, disclosed that the 2026 edition would feature exhibitions showcasing leading leather designs, industry-focused conversations, masterclasses, and a makers’ bench where participants would learn leather production processes.

He added that the fair would also include a fashion show, photobooth sessions, and awards aimed at celebrating innovation and creativity within the leather industry.

Meanwhile, partner bank Ecobank reaffirmed its support for businesses operating within the sector.

Representing the bank’s SME Partnership and Collaboration unit, Sunmisola Olaseinde described the leather industry as an important contributor to economic growth and a strong example of how small and medium-scale enterprises can drive development while meeting market demands.

Olaseinde also reiterated the bank’s readiness to collaborate with businesses participating in the fair and support initiatives aimed at strengthening the leather ecosystem.

The Lagos Leather Fair serves as a vibrant showcase of Nigeria’s leather craftmanship and serves as Africa’s premier platform for promoting creativity, innovation and growth in the industry.