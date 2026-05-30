2027: More Than 73% Of Nigerians Disapprove Of Tinubu — ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday reacted to the NoiPolls Government Approval Survey, which gave President Bola Tinubu’s administration a 30 per cent approval rating after three years in office.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the survey found a direct relationship between Tinubu’s performance and worsening economic conditions, and public disapproval, with more than 73 per cent of Nigerians disapproving of the President’s performance in the period under review.

The party noted that the survey is proof Nigerians have allegedly rejected Tinubu’s administration over worsening economic hardship, unemployment, and insecurity, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The tragedy is that after three years in office, the government can no longer claim that these challenges were inherited.

“The responsibility now belongs entirely to President Tinubu and his administration. Leadership is measured by outcomes, not excuses. What should concern the President even more is that the survey found a direct relationship between worsening economic conditions and public disapproval.

“Among Nigerians who say their circumstances have become much worse under this administration, more than 73 percent disapprove of the President’s performance. The verdict from the Nigerian people is therefore unmistakable.

“This administration has failed to improve living conditions, failed to protect household incomes, failed to create sufficient opportunities for young Nigerians, and failed to restore public confidence in the future”, the statement said in part.

While reflecting on the daily realities of rising food prices, shrinking incomes, and growing insecurity across the nation, the ADC argued that after three years in power, the President could no longer blame past administrations for Nigeria’s challenges, insisting that the 30 per cent approval is not a sign of success.

“The latest national approval ratings showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with only 30 percent public approval is a devastating verdict on an administration that has inflicted unprecedented hardship on Nigerians and failed in its most basic responsibilities of economic management, job creation, and security.

“According to the nationwide survey conducted by Eagle Badger Data Analytics (EBDA), only 30.2 percent of Nigerians approve of President Tinubu’s performance, while 47.5 percent disapprove and the overwhelming majority of citizens report worsening living conditions since he assumed office.

“For us in the ADC, the significance of this report is clear. A President with only 30 percent approval after three years in office has lost the confidence of the Nigerian people. More importantly, it means that roughly seven out of every ten Nigerians are either dissatisfied, unconvinced, or unwilling to endorse the direction in which the country is being led. That is not a political challenge.

“That is a national rejection. The most damning finding in the report is that 62 percent of Nigerians say they are worse off today than they were when President Tinubu took office in May 2023. Only 23.3 percent say their lives have improved. Even more troubling, 42.4 percent of Nigerians describe themselves as being “much worse off” than they were three years ago.

“These numbers confirm what Nigerians experience every day. Families can no longer afford basic food items. Transportation costs have become unbearable. Small businesses are shutting down. Young people are facing rising unemployment and diminishing opportunities.

“Millions of citizens who work hard every day can no longer guarantee decent living conditions for their families. The same report reveals that food prices have increased by more than 90 percent since May 2023, while the overall price level has risen by roughly 80 percent. These are not opposition figures.

“They are realities that Nigerians confront in markets every single day. The government continues to celebrate macroeconomic statistics, but Nigerians do not eat statistics. They eat food. They pay rent. They pay school fees.

“They pay transport fares. They confront insecurity. And on all these measures, life has become significantly harder under this administration.

“The failure extends beyond the economy. Even the survey identifies insecurity as one of the major concerns of Nigerians.

“Across large parts of the country, farmers remain unable to safely access their farmlands. Communities continue to face attacks from bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and criminal gangs. Thousands of Nigerians have lost their lives, while millions live in fear and uncertainty”, the statement said.

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The party argued that Nigerians deserved a better president come 2027.

“The ADC believes that Nigeria deserves better. Nigerians deserve a government that understands that economic growth must be felt in homes, not merely announced in press conferences.

“They deserve leadership that prioritizes jobs over propaganda, security over excuses, and results over rhetoric. As the nation moves toward 2027, this survey should serve as a wake-up call. The Nigerian people are speaking clearly”, the statement added.