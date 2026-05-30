2027: Nenadi Usman-Led Labour Party Announces Chibuzo Okereke As Presidential Candidate

The Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP) has announced Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

He emerged following a “broad-based consensus among party members and stakeholders,” which was affirmed in Abuja on May 30, 2026, a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, disclosed on Saturday.

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“A distinguished governance expert, policy strategist and reform advocate, Dr. Okereke has built an impressive reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading voices on public policy, legislative governance and institutional development.

“Dr. Okereke is the President of ERGAF-AFRICA Legislative Governance Innovation and Policy Hub, a foremost policy and legislative research institution, and serves as Legislative Consultant to key committees and ranking members of the National Assembly,” it read in part.

According to the party, the candidate is also a resident lecturer in the Department of Public Policy and Administration, Miva Open University, Abuja, where he contributes to the development of the next generation of public sector leaders and policy professionals.

It also stated that his expertise in governance, public accountability, and national development had made him a respected analyst and commentator on major national and international media platforms.

“A highly accomplished scholar, Dr. Okereke holds a PhD in Legislative Governance Studies and Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Legislative Studies, both earned with distinction.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Okereke has remained committed to nation-building through youth empowerment, educational advancement and democratic reforms.

“His leadership, intellectual depth and proven commitment to good governance embody the vision of competent, accountable and transformational leadership that Nigeria urgently requires at this critical moment,” the party added.