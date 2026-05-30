Defending Champion Coco Gauff Eliminated From French Open

Gauff insisted afterwards that being the defending champion had not affected her play, unlike in 2024 when she went into the US Open as the title-holder.

“I think at the US Open it did a lot more but honestly this time it didn’t. I wasn’t really nervous,” fourth seed Gauff told reporters.

“That’s what’s more frustrating because I felt like I learned a lot from that US Open experience and I’m a better player since then and I just don’t think I portrayed that today.”

Despite losing her first service game to open the match, Gauff struck back to break the Russian-born Austrian in the eighth and 10th games and take the lead.

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Potapova responded with two consecutive breaks of her own to race 3-0 ahead at the start of the second frame.

The 25-year-old’s serve then deserted her as well, as the next five games all produced breaks, with Potapova passing up two set points behind her own delivery.

Gauff responded to that reprieve by earning her first hold of the set to force Potapova to serve again for the frame.

The two-time major winner broke the world number 30 to level at 5-5 before holding again.

But Potapova then refound her own serve to force a tie-break.

A double fault dropped Gauff 5-0 behind, before she finally got on the board when Potapova overcooked a backhand.

It was too little, too late, however, as the Austrian powered to the next two points and sent the match into a deciding set.

‘Stay In The Moment’

Gauff drew first blood in the decider, pouncing on Potapova’s serve in the third game to nose in front, before being pegged back to 3-3.

A double fault in the next game brought Gauff two break-back points, but gutsy play allowed Potapova to hold.

A booming backhand winner down the line and a miss-hit Gauff forehand from deuce put Potapova 5-4 ahead with the world number four serving to keep her title defence alive.

But from 30-0, Gauff quickly unravelled and Potapova fell on her back in celebration as the American returned long and departed the tournament.

“I think I’ve had a few (big wins) before, but I’d put it top three for sure,” Potapova said on court after earning a career third win over Gauff.

Potapova said the secret to victory for her was ignoring the score.

“I kept on saying to myself that I don’t need to focus on the scoreboard, just focus on every point,” she said.

“If you manage to do that, then maybe I will get my chances to win. So, yeah, the key was just stay in the moment no matter what is going on and try your best.

Potapova will meet Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya for a spot in the quarter-finals.

AFP